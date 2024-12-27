LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 19418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $947.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 60.75% and a negative net margin of 336.65%. The business had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at LiveWire Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group

In other news, CEO Karim Donnez sold 9,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $55,672.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,470.60. The trade was a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 12,729 shares of company stock valued at $76,841 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LiveWire Group by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 19,474 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LiveWire Group by 201.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 20,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in LiveWire Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

