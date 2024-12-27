Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Trading 61.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report) rose 61.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Approximately 4,227,160 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,808% from the average daily volume of 221,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

Zenith Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.88 million, a PE ratio of -60.89 and a beta of 0.97.

About Zenith Energy

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration and development of oil and natural gas in Tunisia, Italy, and the Republic of the Congo. It also engages in the production of oil, gas, and electricity assets in Africa and Europe. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd.

