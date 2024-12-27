CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Trading 7.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 39,064,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 135,112,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

CAP-XX Stock Up 8.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £4.46 million, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.83, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.21.

CAP-XX Company Profile

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

