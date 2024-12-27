Guess? (NYSE:GES) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 1378253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Guess? from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Guess? from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Guess? alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GES

Guess? Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $715.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Guess? had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $738.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Guess? by 216.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guess? during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Guess? by 72.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Guess? in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.