Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $537.70 and last traded at $536.15, with a volume of 1109554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $535.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $591.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $580.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Mastercard from $533.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $492.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $522.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 11,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,501,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,836,000 after buying an additional 304,293 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 75,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

