Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 80.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 294.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $284,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,270 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,460,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Glaukos by 43.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,220,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,483,000 after purchasing an additional 372,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 47.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,609,000 after purchasing an additional 207,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 24.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 803,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,112,000 after purchasing an additional 155,653 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $1,502,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,454.08. This represents a 23.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $316,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at $14,198,425.93. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,603 shares of company stock worth $2,605,678 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Glaukos Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $152.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.35 and a 200-day moving average of $128.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 1.03. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens raised Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Glaukos from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GKOS

Glaukos Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.