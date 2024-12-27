Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INSW. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,650,000 after acquiring an additional 38,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 32,825 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 206.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 174,695 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in International Seaways by 221.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 602,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,050,000 after purchasing an additional 414,610 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of International Seaways to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of International Seaways from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $98,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,554,039.50. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $51,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,625.72. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,200 shares of company stock worth $362,622 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Seaways Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.08.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $225.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 50.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.57%. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

International Seaways Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.