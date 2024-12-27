Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $385,000 in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 72.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCOM. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $73.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.28. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $77.18. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

