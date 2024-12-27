Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.15% of Apogee Enterprises worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 43.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 959.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

APOG stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.40. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $87.93.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

