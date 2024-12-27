William A.W. Lundin Acquires 6,250 Shares of International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO) Stock

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report) Director William A.W. Lundin purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.39 per share, with a total value of C$96,187.50.

International Petroleum Trading Up 2.1 %

International Petroleum stock opened at C$16.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.47. International Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of C$13.36 and a 52 week high of C$20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ATB Capital raised International Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

