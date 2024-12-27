Jane Street Group LLC Sells 10,715 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,715 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Compass Diversified by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 24.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 46,050 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 45.0% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,094,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,966,000 after buying an additional 339,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Compass Diversified

In other news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 135,274 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $3,118,065.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,456,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,865,340.85. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Trading Up 0.7 %

Compass Diversified stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $25.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $582.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.68 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 208.33%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

