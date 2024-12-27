Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in SJW Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,565,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,877,000 after acquiring an additional 233,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in SJW Group in the third quarter worth $620,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group in the second quarter worth $635,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in SJW Group by 37.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SJW Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SJW Group in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

SJW Group Stock Up 0.8 %

SJW opened at $49.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.45. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

SJW Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.97%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Further Reading

