AmpliTech Group Prices $5.8 Million Registered Direct Offering

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG), a renowned designer, developer, and manufacturer of cutting-edge signal processing components for various communication networks, including satellite and 5G, disclosed on December 26, 2024, the successful pricing of a registered direct offering valued at $5.8 million. The offering involved the sale of 1,871,000 shares of common stock at an offering price of $3.10 per share.

The gross proceeds anticipated from this offering, before adjustments for the placement agent’s fees and other related expenses, are estimated to reach approximately $5.8 million. This offering, facilitated through one or more securities purchase agreements with select institutional investors, is projected to close around December 27, 2024, subject to the completion of standard closing conditions. Maxim Group LLC was the sole placement agent for this transaction.

The Securities were offered under a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-278657) that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had declared effective on April 24, 2024. The offering is in compliance with this registration statement and is executed via a prospectus supplement that forms part of the registration statement.

As per regulatory delineations, the information provided under Item 7.01 of the Current Report on Form 8-K, along with Exhibit 99.1, has been “furnished” and is not deemed filed for Section 18 purposes of the Exchange Act or subjected to liabilities under that section. It will also not be integrated by reference in any filing under the relevant Acts, regardless of general incorporation language.

AmpliTech Group, comprising various divisions, focuses on spearheading advancements in radio frequency (RF) microwave components and 5G network solutions. This move underscores the company’s commitment to innovation and technological progress, catering to a diverse array of global markets ranging from telecommunications to space exploration.

The press release further clarified that all statements made that are not historically rooted constitute “forward-looking statements.” Investors are advised to exercise caution and not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as they could be subject to risks and uncertainties. The company, within regulatory bounds, does not commit to revising or updating forward-looking statements beyond their initial release date.

This news release does not serve as an offer to vend or a solicitation for purchase and is not intended for jurisdictions where such transactions could be deemed unlawful. Interested parties can access additional information related to the offering once the prospectus supplement is available through the SEC’s website or Maxim Group LLC.

For inquiries or further information, interested parties can reach out to the company directly. AmpliTech Group continues to lead the charge in technological advancements and industry innovation.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

