KULR Technology Group Increases Offering Amount by $50 Million

On December 26, 2024, KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) announced that it has entered into an amendment with Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC to adjust the compensation terms under their At The Market Offering Agreement. The amendment stipulates that the Agent’s compensation will now amount to 2.5% of the gross proceeds from any sales of common stock under the Sales Agreement.

Get alerts:

The company further disclosed that on the same day, it has increased the maximum aggregate offering amount of its common stock under the Sales Agreement by an additional $50,000,000. To support this increase, KULR filed a prospectus supplement, known as the Current Prospectus Supplement, totaling $50,000,000. In conjunction with this filing, a legal opinion regarding the legality of issuing $50,000,000 worth of common stock under the Sales Agreement was submitted as Exhibit 5.1.

The company emphasized that the aforementioned summary of the Amendment is not exhaustive and referred to the full text of the Amendment, which is attached as Exhibit 10.1 in the SEC filing dated December 26, 2024.

No other major events or agreements were disclosed in the filing apart from the amendment to the At The Market Offering Agreement and the increase in the maximum aggregate offering amount of the common stock.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to refer to the original filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website for complete details on these recent changes at KULR Technology Group, Inc.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read KULR Technology Group’s 8K filing here.

About KULR Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

Further Reading