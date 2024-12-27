Horizon Space Acquisition I (NASDAQ: HSPOU) Approves Amendments to Investment Management Trust Agreement and Charter – Implications for ShareholdersOn December 23, 2024, Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. convened an extraordinary general meeting resu

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Horizon Space Acquisition I’s 8K filing here.
About Horizon Space Acquisition I
Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.
