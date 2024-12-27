Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN: NTIP) Enters into 10b5-1 Plan for Share Repurchases

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) has recently disclosed in its Form 8-K filing that its Board of Directors has approved and authorized a written trading plan, known as a 10b5-1 Plan, under Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This plan allows the company to repurchase its shares during specific periods, even when it might be restricted from doing so due to internal trading blackout periods or insider trading regulations.

Get alerts:

The Company’s 10b5-1 Plan outlines two main purchase periods. The first period is set to commence on January 2, 2025, and will run until two trading days following the public announcement of the financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024. The second period is scheduled to begin on April 1, 2025, and will continue until two trading days after the Company releases its financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2025.

Under this plan, the Company’s designated third-party broker may acquire up to 1,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. However, these purchases are subject to various constraints such as price, market conditions, volume, and specific timing based on the terms defined within the 10b5-1 Plan, as well as compliance with Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 under the Exchange Act.

By adopting this trading plan, Network-1 Technologies aims to strategically repurchase its shares during specific periods in a manner that complies with regulatory requirements and market conditions. This initiative signifies the Company’s commitment to utilizing available options for enhancing shareholder value and optimizing its capital structure efficiently.

The disclosure of the 10b5-1 Plan in the Form 8-K filing sheds light on Network-1 Technologies’ strategic approach to share repurchases and its commitment to transparency and compliance with regulatory standards. Investors and stakeholders are likely to monitor the execution of the plan closely to assess its impact on the Company’s financial performance and shareholder value in the upcoming periods.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Network-1 Technologies’s 8K filing here.

About Network-1 Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development, licensing, and protection of intellectual property assets. The company owns 100 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio related to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies related to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

See Also