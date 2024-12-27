Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN: NTIP) Enters into 10b5-1 Plan for Share Repurchases

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) has recently disclosed in its Form 8-K filing that its Board of Directors has approved and authorized a written trading plan, known as a 10b5-1 Plan, under Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This plan allows the company to repurchase its shares during specific periods, even when it might be restricted from doing so due to internal trading blackout periods or insider trading regulations.
The Company’s 10b5-1 Plan outlines two main purchase periods. The first period is set to commence on January 2, 2025, and will run until two trading days following the public announcement of the financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024. The second period is scheduled to begin on April 1, 2025, and will continue until two trading days after the Company releases its financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2025.
By adopting this trading plan, Network-1 Technologies aims to strategically repurchase its shares during specific periods in a manner that complies with regulatory requirements and market conditions. This initiative signifies the Company’s commitment to utilizing available options for enhancing shareholder value and optimizing its capital structure efficiently.
The disclosure of the 10b5-1 Plan in the Form 8-K filing sheds light on Network-1 Technologies’ strategic approach to share repurchases and its commitment to transparency and compliance with regulatory standards. Investors and stakeholders are likely to monitor the execution of the plan closely to assess its impact on the Company’s financial performance and shareholder value in the upcoming periods.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Network-1 Technologies’s 8K filing here.
About Network-1 Technologies
Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development, licensing, and protection of intellectual property assets. The company owns 100 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio related to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies related to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Network-1 Technologies
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025