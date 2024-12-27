AmpliTech Group Enters Securities Purchase Agreement with Institutional InvestorsWASHINGTON, D.C., December 24, 2024 – AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) disclosed today in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it has enter

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read AmpliTech Group’s 8K filing here.
AmpliTech Group Company Profile
AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.
