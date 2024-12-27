Keen Vision Acquisition Extends Business Combination PeriodKeen Vision Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: KVAC) has recently filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, announcing the extension of its business combination period. The

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Keen Vision Acquisition’s 8K filing here.
About Keen Vision Acquisition
Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.
