AirSculpt Technologies Announces Amendment to Chief Accounting Officer’s Employment Agreement

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) recently disclosed adjustments to the compensation package of Mr. Philip Bodie, following the Compensation Committee’s approval on December 20, 2024. Mr. Bodie’s 2025 annual base salary has been increased to $325,000, accompanied by a target short-term incentive compensation of $162,500, which amounts to 50% of the annual base salary.

The amendment to Mr. Bodie’s employment agreement coincides with his promotion to Chief Accounting Officer. Despite these modifications, Mr. Bodie remains eligible to participate in the company’s 2021 Equity Incentive Plan. Furthermore, the Committee sanctioned the grant of a 2025 annual equity award equivalent to 50% of his base salary on terms akin to those offered to the company’s other executive officers. These entitlements are subject to the stipulations of the relevant grant agreement.

The departure of Pamela Netzky, who resigned as a director and member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee on December 24, 2024, was also announced. The voluntary exit was clarified not to stem from any disputations with AirSculpt Technologies concerning operational matters, policies, or practices.

An amendment to Mr. Bodie’s employment agreement detailing the adjustments has been filed as Exhibit 10.1 with the SEC. This amendment, dated December 26, 2024, signifies the Company’s commitment to nurturing and rewarding its top talent in key positions.

Investors and stakeholders are keenly observing these developments, reflecting the organization’s strategic initiatives and leadership changes in the forefront of AirSculpt Technologies’ endeavors to drive growth and efficiency in the evolving landscape of medical technology and aesthetics.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

