Optical Cable Corporation Releases Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

On December 23, 2024, Optical Cable Corporation, a Virginia-based company (NASDAQ: OCC), published a press release disclosing its financial outcomes for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024. Alongside this announcement, the corporation conducted an earnings call providing further insights into their financial standing. The press release and earnings call transcript can be accessed as Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2, respectively, within the 8-K filing.

Within the press release, Optical Cable Corporation shed light on their financial performance and achievements for the recent quarters. Investors and stakeholders had the opportunity to delve into the details provided during the earnings call, gaining valuable information on the company’s strategic direction and financial outlook moving forward.

The Exhibits section of the report documents the filings associated with the disclosure. Exhibit 99.1 contains the detailed Press Release dated December 23, 2024, providing a comprehensive overview of the financial results. Additionally, Exhibit 99.2 encompasses the Transcript of the earnings call that transpired on the same day.

Overall, this release of financial information and the subsequent earnings call serve to keep investors and the market informed about Optical Cable Corporation’s performance and strategic decisions. The press release along with the earnings call transcript provides transparency regarding the company’s financial standing and operational updates.

Investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the complete 8-K filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website for further insights into Optical Cable Corporation’s financial results and strategies.

Should there be any further developments or significant updates, shareholders and stakeholders can anticipate subsequent disclosures in accordance with regulatory requirements.

This report is duly signed on behalf of Optical Cable Corporation by Tracy G. Smith, Senior Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer, as of December 26, 2024.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

