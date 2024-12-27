Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ: BLIN):

12/25/2024 – Bridgeline Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/24/2024 – Bridgeline Digital had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 62.72% and a negative return on equity of 84.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

