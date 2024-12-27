Jane Street Group LLC Sells 3,720 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 550.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in Carriage Services by 613.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Carriage Services by 5,001.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 1,074.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $188,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,791.48. This represents a 12.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16. The company has a market capitalization of $615.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on Carriage Services from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

