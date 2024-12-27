Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and traded as high as $19.32. Kimball Electronics shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 85,676 shares changing hands.
Kimball Electronics Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $476.08 million, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $374.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.70 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 0.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball Electronics
Kimball Electronics Company Profile
Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.
