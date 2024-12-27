Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and traded as high as $19.32. Kimball Electronics shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 85,676 shares changing hands.

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $476.08 million, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $374.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.70 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 0.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 995.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

