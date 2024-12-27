JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.38 Billion Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,973,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,351 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $1,384,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

ESGU stock opened at $132.17 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $134.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

