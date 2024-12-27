JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 3,536,406 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,536,406 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,332,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 50,459 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 472,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,263,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.26.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.