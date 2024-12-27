BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,522,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at $4,274,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in BigCommerce by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 949,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 203,785 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 267,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 126,443 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 40.0% during the second quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 884,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 252,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

BigCommerce Price Performance

Shares of BIGC opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $493.01 million, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.

BigCommerce Profile

(Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.