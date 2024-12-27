Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Position Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,111,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,759 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Canaan were worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Canaan in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Canaan in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canaan by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 109,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Canaan by 271.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 125,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 92,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canaan by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 215,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAN opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $644.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Canaan Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Canaan from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Canaan in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Canaan in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

