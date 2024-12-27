JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 53,512 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,546,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,512 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.12% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $1,369,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 36,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 60,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $70.94 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average of $74.24.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.