iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,580,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.74% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $1,628,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $187.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.73. The stock has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

