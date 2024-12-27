JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,984,419 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.38% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $1,751,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $105,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.64. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

