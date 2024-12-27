JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.72 Billion Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,604,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,605,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,723,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,857 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 764.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,236 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,220,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35,177.0% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 977,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,780,000 after purchasing an additional 975,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EFA opened at $76.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.58 and a 52 week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

