Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,563,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,075 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Paragon 28 were worth $10,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNA. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

FNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Paragon 28 from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens raised Paragon 28 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Paragon 28 stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.52. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 37.90% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $42,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,499,960 shares in the company, valued at $104,999,600. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 252,914 shares of company stock worth $2,585,514 in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

