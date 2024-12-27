JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,336,592 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,711,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,775,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.4% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $112.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $120.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.37 and a 200 day moving average of $97.68. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of research firms recently commented on HWM. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.59.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

