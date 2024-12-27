JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,038,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,483,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $2,277,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK opened at $64.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.17 and a 200 day moving average of $67.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

