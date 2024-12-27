Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.41 Million Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,529 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,651 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $17,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,758,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $614,280,000 after acquiring an additional 574,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,540,330 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $371,269,000 after purchasing an additional 417,050 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 14,314.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,832,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,583 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,957,317 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,276,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 12.7% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,676,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,313,000 after buying an additional 301,900 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.0 %

JNPR opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $39.79.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.