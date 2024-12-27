Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 306,948 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Exelixis worth $17,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 50.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exelixis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

In other news, Director George Poste sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,746,680. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $709,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 580,325 shares in the company, valued at $16,475,426.75. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,736 shares of company stock worth $10,849,110. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

EXEL opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

