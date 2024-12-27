Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $17,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COKE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 74,390.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,021,000 after acquiring an additional 152,500 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter worth $1,468,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 351.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of COKE stock opened at $1,222.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $800.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,376.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,244.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,216.50.
About Coca-Cola Consolidated
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
