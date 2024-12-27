iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,766,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233,767 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.56% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $2,540,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,090 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,987.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,452 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,076,000 after purchasing an additional 532,085 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28,897.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 457,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,060,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,477,000 after purchasing an additional 396,408 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $416.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $397.56 and its 200-day moving average is $376.18. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $293.79 and a one year high of $419.53. The company has a market capitalization of $110.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

