Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,469 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.55% of NMI worth $17,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the second quarter worth about $29,708,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NMI by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,942,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,009,000 after acquiring an additional 534,818 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NMI by 264.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 280,809 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NMI by 34.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after buying an additional 263,478 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in NMI by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,617,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,063,000 after purchasing an additional 251,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on NMI from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.
NMI Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $42.49.
NMI Profile
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
