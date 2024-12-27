Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,767 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $17,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEN. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1,473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1,845.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 11.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $240.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 279.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $277.34.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $301.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.36 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, CAO Lambert Shiu sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $158,928.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,004.28. This represents a 3.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.56, for a total value of $3,068,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,472,573.92. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,418 shares of company stock worth $11,303,723 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Penumbra from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Penumbra

Penumbra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.