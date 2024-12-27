State Street Corp Purchases 14,075 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in iRobot were worth $10,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRBT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iRobot by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the third quarter valued at $1,556,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in iRobot by 185.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 127,602 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 51,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Stock Up 1.4 %

IRBT opened at $8.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $246.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.41 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 100.79% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th.

About iRobot

(Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Further Reading

