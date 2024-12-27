Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $17,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 7.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,556,000 after acquiring an additional 45,327 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in PJT Partners by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 31,922 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on PJT Partners from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Whitney sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $275,568.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,725. The trade was a 15.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Costos sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total value of $242,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,797.60. The trade was a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $762,980 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners stock opened at $161.04 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 0.65.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.46 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

