Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Celanese worth $17,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 21.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 20.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Celanese by 10.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Celanese by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.17. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $172.16.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Celanese from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

