Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 107,610 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 107,610 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Voya Financial worth $18,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,884,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,474,000 after acquiring an additional 592,523 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,055,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,234,000 after purchasing an additional 248,795 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $19,269,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at $13,013,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 651,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,376,000 after purchasing an additional 148,810 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VOYA. Raymond James cut Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Voya Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $68.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average is $74.59. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.11 and a 12-month high of $84.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $58,594.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.