Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 257,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68,245 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $17,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,306,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,904 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Bruker by 127.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,389,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,666,000 after buying an additional 779,549 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bruker during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,472,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 4,875.9% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 470,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,470,000 after acquiring an additional 460,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1,933.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 410,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,331,000 after acquiring an additional 390,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.14 per share, with a total value of $5,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,439,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,359,688.82. The trade was a 0.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.45.

Bruker Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $58.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Bruker had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $864.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

