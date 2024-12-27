Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,906 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $18,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 24.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,088,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,758,000 after buying an additional 1,587,145 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.6% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,796,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,208,000 after acquiring an additional 43,542 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,108,000 after acquiring an additional 109,648 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,005,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,515,000 after purchasing an additional 79,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,874,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,068,000 after purchasing an additional 51,133 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Frontier Communications Parent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 1.05. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $39.21.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Frontier Communications Parent

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, EVP John Harrobin sold 23,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $818,661.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,223,192.70. This trade represents a 16.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

