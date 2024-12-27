Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 26,667 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,667 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of DXC Technology worth $17,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 52.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 40,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,704,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,539,000 after buying an additional 191,101 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65. DXC Technology has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

