State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,865,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,702 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 11.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,979,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,975 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Gerdau in the third quarter valued at about $29,750,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Gerdau by 1,988.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,186,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889,913 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gerdau by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,391,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gerdau by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,005,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Stock Performance

Gerdau stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

About Gerdau

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0528 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 39.13%.

(Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.