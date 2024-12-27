Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,842 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $17,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,678,000 after buying an additional 50,961 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $550,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 346.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 71,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $79.23 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.95 and a 12-month high of $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $283.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.09 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 10,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $898,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,510,635.20. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P’pool sold 8,987 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $735,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,747.30. This trade represents a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Sidoti lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

