Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,808,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,716,467,000 after buying an additional 20,861,365 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 255,209.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,713,000 after acquiring an additional 660,992 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,199,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,405,000 after acquiring an additional 461,290 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,753,000 after acquiring an additional 413,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 432,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,209,000 after purchasing an additional 291,646 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.21 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.34.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

